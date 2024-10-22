Rangers Top Defenseman Set for Season Debut
The New York Rangers have opened the season as expected with a near-perfect 4-0-1 record in five games. Despite the Rangers’ solid start, they are yet to see one of their top defenders take the ice.
Ahead of their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, Rangers’ head coach Peter Laviolette announced that defenseman Ryan Lindgren is returning to the lineup.
Lindgren is set to make his season debut after suffering an upper-body injury during the early stages of training camp. When the injury occurred, the Rangers believed Lindgren would be out for about a month.
With the injury healed, Lindgren is ready to return to the ice and take the ice for the first time this season right on schedule.
Lindgren will start his season skating alongside 22-year-old rookie Victor Mancini on the third pairing.
Chad Ruhwedel and Zac Jones had been the blue liners filling in while Lindgren returned to health.
Lindgren is entering the final year of a contract that earns him $4.5 million against the salary cap. At 26 years old, Lindgren has played 333 career NHL games, all with the Rangers.
In that time, the blue liner has scored 10 goals and 70 assists for 80 total points.
A key to the Rangers defensive corps, Lindgren is hoping to earn a new deal and stick on Broadway as possible changes to the roster loom.
