NHL Fines Maple Leafs Defenseman
One of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ newest defensemen has been hit with a fine from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been fined $5,000 for interference against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel.
The Maple Leafs and Lightning were facing off in the only NHL game of the evening, and Toronto walked away with a 5-2 win.
The win wasn’t without some ruckus, however, as each team combined for 30 penalty minutes. The most egregious penalty was Ekman-Larsson’s interference against Guentzel.
Early in the third period, while Guentzel was chasing a loose puck through the neutral zone, Ekman-Larsson lined up a big hit. As Ekman-Larsson throws his whole backside into Guentzel, Guetnzel’s head snaps back, making it seem like that was the primary point of contact.
Guentzel fell to the ice holding his face, but didn’t miss any significant time.
Ekman-Larsson was given a two-minute minor penalty on the play, and it wasn’t their first run-in of the game.
In the second period, Guentzel was assessed his own two-minute minor for roughing against Ekman-Larsson. Coming out of a scrum in the corner, Guentzel planted his forearm into Ekman-Larsson’s face.
No one left the game with injuries, but the NHL still decided to step in against Ekman-Larsson for his violent hit against Guentzel. $5,000 is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.
