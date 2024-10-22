Kelce Brothers Says Senators Forward Could Play in NFL
Before becoming a veteran leader on a young Ottawa Senators team, Claude Giroux was a long-time captain of the Philadelphia Flyers. During his time with the Flyers, it seems Giroux spent a lot of time hanging around the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
On the New Heights Podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce were asked which NHL player could make it in pro football. Jason, being a former all-time great with the Eagles, said that Giroux used to ask any of the Eagles players to arm wrestle.
“He’s feisty,” Jason said. “He used to come in and ask to arm wrestle anybody.”
The Kelce’s suggested that Giroux might be able to cut it as a safety rather than a defensive back, mostly thanks to his mental tenacity.
“Mentality wise? Yes,” Jason said. “Physically, ehh. Going to have to see that.”
Giroux is clocking in at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds. That’s about the height and weight of the average NFL defensive back. He’s got the build for it, but according to Jason, Giroux just doesn’t cut it physically.
Giroux was originally a 22nd overall pick of the Flyers in 2006, and played 15 years in Philadelphia. The Flyers traded Giroux during the 2021-22 season. Jason Kelce arrived in 2011 and was the go-to center for the Eagles until 2023.
The two would have overlapped for a good 10 years in Philadelphia, giving Giroux at least a decade of asking for arm wrestling matches.
Outside of Giroux, the Kelce’s also suggested that another Flyers’ legend would have made a great tight end. Hall of Famer Eric Lindros who stood at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, and wore No. 88.
Other hockey legends like Jaromir Jagr, Wayne Gretzky, and even Connor McDavid were all brought up as possible options of NHLers who could perform on the gridiron.
