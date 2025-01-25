Rangers Extend Newly Acquired Defenseman
The New York Rangers were the center of attention not long ago while riding one of the coldest streaks in the NHL. During that poor run, the Rangers traded Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken. In return, the Rangers nabbed defenseman Will Borgen, and they’ve liked what they’ve seen so far.
To show how much they value Borgen, the Rangers have signed him to a five-year contract extension worth $4.1 million annually. The signing was first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
Borgen has only played 17 games with the Rangers, but they wanted to lock him in before only being a rental piece for the 2024-25 season. In 50 total games between the Rangers and Kraken, Borgen has two goals and three assists for five points, and has averaged just under 16:30 minutes of ice time per night.
Before joining the Kraken ahead of the 2021-22 season, Borgen began his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres. Over the course of six NHL seasons, Borgen has played in 233 games with 10 goals and 48 assists for 58 total points.
Borgen has been playing on the Rangers second defensive unit, paired with K’Andre Miller.
It was a tough couple of months for the Rangers, but they appear to have straightened themselves out with a 10-game point streak and once again just a point out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
