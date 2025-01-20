Oilers, Lightning Stars Narrow Scoring Race Gap
As the second half of the NHL season continues, the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning are coming on strong. Both teams are jockeying for position within their respective divisions and conferences while attempting to load up for another Stanley Cup pursuit. Leading the charge for both teams once again are their superstar forwards.
Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers and Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning are used to being atop the NHL scoring race, but for most of the first half there was a sizable gap between the leader and anyone else. As Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon continued collecting points, the gap grew to double digits at one point in the first half. But after each player has gone on their own dominating runs, they've managed to close in on MacKinnon and open up the scoring race once again.
Draisaitl has been a force all season. His goal scoring has taken another step entirely and he leads the NHL in goals with 33 through 46 games. He's also added on 36 assists giving him 69 points and bringing him within just four of MacKinnon. His previous career best goal output was 55 goals over 80 games, but he's on pace to smash that number and tracking towards earning a second Art Ross Trophy.
Kucherov is right there with him. The playmaker extraordinaire has clicked with newly signed winger Jake Guentzel, and it's given Kuch another sniper to feed. As a result, he has 21 goals, 47 assists, and 68 points. Sitting five points back of the NHL scoring lead, he's on the hunt for a third Art Ross Trophy.
MacKinnon is facing a daunting challenge as he pursues his own scoring title. With Draisaitl and Kucherov so close, it will be an all-out sprint between these three MVP candidates to see who will take home the 2025 scoring title.
