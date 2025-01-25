Hurricanes Forward Gives Number to Mikko Rantanen
The Carolina Hurricanes are wasting no time introducing their latest acquisition to the organization. After swinging a massive trade for superstar Mikko Rantanen, the Canes are set to get their new winger in the lineup in their upcoming game and have his uniform ready to go.
In a generous gesture and welcome to the Hurricanes, Rantanen will get to wear his patented No. 96 in his Canes' debut. Forward Jack Roslovic was previously wearing that number, but he offered it to Rantanen and will now wear No. 98. In addition, the team also announced that fellow newcomer Taylor Hall will wear No. 71, the same one he wore with the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.
Rantanen wore No. 96 for his 10 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and had a significant amount of success wearing it. The Stanley Cup champion has recorded at least 90 points or more in three straight seasons and is approaching 700 career points. He's likely to hit that number soon, with 681 points in just 619 NHL games.
Roslovic made a very welcoming move by giving up his number to Rantanen. It's a showing of respect and acknowledgement of Rantanen's NHL success, but Roslovic is no scrub in the league himself. He's worn No. 96 for multiple organizations over his 494 career games. He's collected five campaigns of at least 12 goals, including a career best 22 with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-2022. This season, his first with Carolina, he already has 17 goals in his first 49 contests.
The new numbers and the pending debut of Rantanen is just building more and more anticipation and excitement for the rest of the Hurricanes season. With 30 games to go, the team is currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division and hoping for a deep playoff run after that.
