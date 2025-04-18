Penguins' Stars Congratulate Alex Ovechkin With Special Gift
Ever since breaking the NHL’s all-time goals record, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has been honored and celebrated everywhere he’s gone, and his last regular season game of the year against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins was no different. The Capitals franchise icon was congratulated with a video package during the game, and Penguins fans gave Ovechkin a standing ovation for his accomplishment.
A brief “Ovi” chant broke out at PPG Paints Arena, but that wasn’t the last of the Penguins honoring Ovechkin. Following the Penguins 5-2 win, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin met with Ovechkin to give him a special gift.
The Penguins gifted Ovechkin a special Rolex watch and a rare photo opportunity between the rivals.
Ovechkin has been battling Crosby and Malkin for 20 years as three of the best players in the entire world. It was the presence of Ovechkin and Crosby that made the Penguins vs. Capitals rivalry one of the best and most heated rivalries in the NHL.
In 80 games played against the Penguins over the last 20 years, Ovechkin has 43 goals, 33 assists, and 76 points. He picked up another tally in the 5-2 loss, pushing his career total to 897 as the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive.
Crosby has notched 33 goals and 62 assists for 95 points in 75 career games against the Capitals. Malkin has appeared in 66 games against the Capitals with 27 goals and 54 assists for 81 points.
Despite missing significant time in the 2024-25 season, Ovechkin has picked up 44 goals, good for a tie for third in the NHL with Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson. Only one behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander for second in the NHL.
The Capitals and Penguins have been bitter rivals for the last 20 years and the heat isn’t dying down on the ice. Off the ice, the star players understand the greatness of their rivals and acknowledge just how much they mean to the sport.
