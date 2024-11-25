Rangers Lose Key Forward to Injury, Recall Enforcer
The New York Rangers have gotten off to a 12-6-1 start to the 2024-25 season and enter Thanksgiving Week fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Despite an important week of games ahead, the Rangers will likely not have a key forward for some time.
Ahead of their battle with the St. Louis Blues and their new head coach Jim Montgomery, the Rangers announced that forward Chris Kreider is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury. In his place, enforcer forward Matt Rempe was recalled from the American Hockey League.
Kreider has played in all 19 games to this point and has nine goals but no assists on the season. Not long after his injury was revealed, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted Kreider is among the names the Rangers might be looking to move in a roster shakeup.
It hasn’t been an easy year for a few Ragners’ veterans, especially as multiple skaters are nearing the end of their contracts.
Rempe meanwhile is still held in high standing with the Rangers organization. He has two goals and an assist at the AHL level this season in 10 games played. In three games at the NHL level, he has not recorded a point, but does have a fight under his belt.
Dropping the gloves has been Rempe’s biggest asset since making his NHL debut last year. At 22 years old and standing at six-foot-eight, he is always an eye-catcher on the ice.
Kreider likely won’t be out long-term, but the Rangers are fighting to retain their spot in the playoff hunt. He may not be having a great season, but Kreider has long been a key piece to the Rangers’ lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!