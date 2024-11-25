Nylander Brothers Make Debut as Maple Leafs Teammates
For the first time in their professional careers, William and Alex Nylander are sharing an NHL lineup as members of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Injuries have piled up in the Maple Leafs lineup, forcing them to sign Alex to a full NHL deal. Before the start of the year, Alex signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
With numerous forwards out of the Maple Leafs lineup, the organization figured Alex was off to a good enough start at the AHL level to sign him to an NHL deal and help on the roster. In 14 games played this season, Nylander has scored eight goals and four assists for 12 total points.
The Nylander brothers aren’t sharing a line, but they did get together for a picture before puck drop. The Maple Leafs posted the image as a quote to a tweet from William in 2016.
Following an international game where they shared the ice while representing their native Sweden, William posted a photo of him and his brother celebrating with a wholesome caption.
“I can't believe it. One goal, 2 shifts. Can't wait to play with my best friend again someday.”
After almost nine years, William is getting the chance to play again with his best friend.
It's entirely possible that Alex will be placed on waivers and sent back to the AHL as the Maple Leafs return to health, but the Nylanders will enjoy living out their dream for as long as they can.
