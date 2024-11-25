Predators Linked to Blue Jackets Rising Defenseman
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had an interesting situation on their hands regarding the future of top defensive prospect David Jiricek within their organization. Jiricek hasn’t panned out as the Blue Jackets had hoped and the trade mill has been buzzing with his name.
Previous reports stated the Edmonton Oilers are taking an interest in the Blue Jackets youngster, but one insider doesn’t see the fit. Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that the Oilers don’t mesh well with Jiricek on paper.
While Friedman isn’t a believer in the Oilers, he did mention the Nashville Predators as a possibility.
“I’ll say who I have wondered about,” Friedman said. “I’ve wondered about Nashville because Nashville has young players.”
The Predators were also considered among the teams expressing interest in Jiricek, but Friedman adds a new layer. After a busy offseason in Nashville, the Predators’ youngsters have struggled to hold down steady roles in the lineup.
With a 7-11-3 record and near the bottom of the Western Conference, the Predators are hopeful their big offseason signings and veteran faces can lead the charge of a turnaround. They’ve been looking for centers to bolster their lineup, but maybe Jiricek has something to offer for their future.
“The guys who have felt the squeeze in Nashville are some of their young players who have been in and out of the lineup,” Friedman said. “I could see, in theory, if the Predators wanted to do that.”
Friedman listed off a few other teams that may be fits, like the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild, but nothing in terms of talks or speculation. He also said no one is really emerging as a front-runner for Jiricek.
The Blue Jackets have time to make a decision on the 20-year-old defenseman as he gets some reps in the American Hockey League. In a pair of games with the Cleveland Mosters of the AHL, he has a goal and an assist.
Jiricek has been given chances at the NHL roster in Columbus, but nothing has panned out quite yet. In 53 games he has 11 total points (1G-10A) with just one assist in six games this season.
The Blue Jackets are likely going to be a big name to watch at the trade deadline. Their top defensive prospect isn't the only blue liner on the chopping block in Columbus.
