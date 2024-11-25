Blue Jackets Defenseman On Pace for Career-High
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a better than expected start in 2024 with a 9-9-2 record. While many projected them to sit in last place of the Metropolitan Division, they are comfortable in the middle of the pack. They still don't appear to be a legitimate postseason threat, but it's becoming clear that this is not a bottom-feeding team.
A huge reason for the Blue Jackets having any success is due to their star defender Zach Werenski. Werenski is the team's top player across all positions, and he's off to a career-high pace.
The 27-year-old puck-mover has been one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL since turning professional, but this season seems to be a step forward. In the first 20 games, he's off to a point-per-game pace with six goals, 14 assists, and 20 points.
It's not a coincidence that Werenski is having such a hot start. One of the biggest reasons for it is head coach, Dean Evason, is unafraid to utilize him as much as possible. Werenski is averaging the highest total of ice-time of his nine seasons in the NHL, playing 26 minutes a night. It's simple really, the more he's on the ice, the more the Blue Jackets have a chance at scoring, and Evason is putting that to the test. So far, Werenski is answering the call and then some.
Another area Werenski is showing a huge improvement is on the power play. Through the first 20 games, he's the main reason the Blue Jackets have an 18% success rate with the man advantage. He has two goals and six assists for eight power play points. His previous career high is 21, and he's on pace to absolutely smash that.
Werenski is the leader, the engine, and the top player of the Blue Jackets. He might not maintain his point-per-game pace for the duration of the season, but he should continue setting career highs across the board while keeping Columbus afloat in the Metropolitan Division.
