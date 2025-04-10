Canucks Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention
As a tumultuous 2024-25 season nears an end, the Vancouver Canucks will not fight in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a Minnesota Wild win over the San Jose Sharks, the Canucks are officially mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
Through 78 games the Canucks have a 36-29-13 record, a sharp regression from their 50-win season a year ago. The Canucks did all they could to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they will come up well short of their target.
The Canucks’ 2024-25 season was overflowing with drama, most of which centered around a feud between superstars Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. The feud lasted multiple weeks and clearly had an impact on the Canucks locker room and their on-ice performance.
After multiple weeks of being the talk to the league, the Canucks finally traded Miller to the New York Rangers. Despite Miller’s departure, Pettersson never found reached an expected level of production.
Through 64 games played, Pettersson has 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 total points. That stands as third on the Canucks in scoring, but well below what is expected for the highest-paid player on the roster.
Quinn Hughes has delt with injuries, but is still far and away the best player in the lineup. In 63 games, the reigning Norris Trophy winner has 16 goals and 58 assists for 74 total points.
Goalie Kevin Lankinen also stepped up in a big way in Vancouver, taking over the starting job while Thatcher Demko worked his way back from injury. In 48 games played, Lankinen picked up a 24-15-9 record.
The Canucks have a lineup worthy of Stanley Cup contention, but they’ll need regroup over the offseason and come back much stronger in 2025-26.
