NCAA Frozen Four: BU, Penn State Ready for Battle
The Frozen Four semi-finals are shaping up to be electric NCAA hockey. Western Michigan and the University of Denver meet in a matchup of collegiate powerhouses, and the historically dominant Boston University faces an eager and determined Penn State squad.
BU and PSU is an incredibly fascinating matchup. Both teams have put together excellent tournaments and deserve to play for the national title, but which one will book their trip to the finals?
For BU, their tournament has been defined by the play of freshman defenseman and Washington Capitals draft pick, Cole Hutson. Younger brother of Montreal Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson, Cole possesses shades of his brother, especially with how slick of a puck mover and handler he is. He's been the Terriers' best player in the tournament, and that must continue for BU to advance again. In two tournament games, he has two goals and four assists for six points while leading the team in ice time.
The challenge for Penn State will be finding a way to minimize Hutson's productivity. He's going to create offensive opportunities, that is undeniable, but if they can limit the damage, they might find their way to victory.
On PSU's side, they have one of the breakout players in the tournament in forward Matthew DiMarsico. The Nittany Lions' offense focuses on Nashville Predators prospect Aiden Fink, and rightly so. He's an explosive and creative forward who led the team in scoring this season.
During the tournament, however, DiMarsico has been the team's most consistent forward. In two games, he's collected three goals. He and linemate Charlie Cerrato are creating matchup nightmares for opposing defensemen, and that will be a key battle in this Frozen Four contest.
Prediction: PSU puts up a fight, but ultimately the late period efforts of BU are too much for the Nittany Lions to overcome. BU wins 4-2.
