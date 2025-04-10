Penguins' Sidney Crosby Shows Off QB Arm With Pat McAfee
Over the last two decades with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby has proven that he is one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Off the ice, however, the Penguins captain proved that he is also a quality all-around athlete.
With Pat McAfee’s “Big Night Aht” taking over PPG Paints Arena, top Pittsburgh athletes were invited on stage to take part in the grand finale including Crosby, long-time Penguins teammates Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and Pittsburgh Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger.
McAfee gave Crosby, Skenes, and Roethlisberger each a chance to add $1 million to a prize pot by throwing a football through an elevated target.
From where the athletes were standing to the target was about half of the length of an NHL ice rink, and it wasn’t an easy task. Skenes, an All-Star and Rookie of the Year pitcher missed the target on two throws.
Crosby, however, hit the target no problem. On one throw with no real warmup attempts, Crosby’s throw made it clear through the target adding $1 million to the prize pot.
Roethlisberger made his throw, growing the prize to $2 million which was given to a random fan in the PPG Paints Arena crowd.
“He’s just good at everything in life,” Letang said following Crosby’s perfect toss. “Perfect boyfriend, perfect hockey player. And now he can throw. He can play golf. I saw him hit a ball out of the park at PNC. He can do it all.”
When asked if Malkin expected Crosby to make the throw, he simply replied, “Yes.”
Crosby briefly spoke to the crowd at PPG Paints Arena stating he was jealous to see the energetic crowd and wished there was playoff hockey right around the corner.
“It’s the ultimate sports town,” Crosby said. “Competing in front of you guys every night. Seeing the building rocking like this has me jealous. I wish we were playing in the playoffs here in the next couple of weeks.”
The Penguins were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week and will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Even after 20 years in the NHL, Crosby is hopeful there are more playoff appearances right around the corner.
“Hopefully we’ve got some great years left ahead here.”
Crosby is one of the greatest hockey players of all time, but the Steelers are looking still looking for a No. 1 quarterback. Maybe Crosby has another career path as the Steelers’ next QB1?
