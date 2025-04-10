Utah Hockey Club Eliminated from Playoff Contention
The Utah Hockey Club is nearing the end of their first season, and it will not feature a surprise playoff run. Thanks to a key outcome between the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks, Utah Hockey Club has been mathematically eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.
Utah stayed in the playoff race for a good chunk of the season, but it just wasn't enough to get over the top.
The 2024-25 season for Utah was a huge improvement over the last few seasons as the Arizona Coyotes. With a 36-30-12 record through 78 games, Utah has already made a huge impression on the rest of the league and are very much on an upward trajectory.
Utah wasn’t quite expected to reach the playoffs in 2025, but next year and for a few years to come, they could easily become a threat in the postseason.
Captain Clayton Keller has taken a huge step as a leader and is leading Utah with 27 goals and 57 assists for 84 total points.
Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley, and Dylan Guenther have all been huge pieces of the Utah Hockey Club as the top forwards in Utah’s lineup.
Connor Ingram was set to be the majority starter for Utah, but an injury and the tragic death of his mother has held him out of the lineup for much of the season. In 22 games played, Ingram picked up a 9-8-4 record with a .882 save percentage and 3.27 goals against average. Ingram is currently in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program.
Karel Vejmelka has taken over manning the crease in the meantime with a 25-21-7 record in 55 appearances.
A lot has already gone well for Utah and they are on an upward trend. Missing the postseason this year isn’t a failure but just a stepping stone towards a much brighter future.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!