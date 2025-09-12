Metropolitan Division Announces Rookie Camp Rosters
Across the NHL, teams are beginning to announce their schedules and rosters for 2025 rookie camps and/or corresponding events. Standard camps will feature around five days of on-ice sessions, highlighted by a pair of matchups against other teams' rookies. Others have opted for participating in either the Prospects Showcase or the Prospects Challenge.
Here's a look at each of the rookie camp and event rosters across the eight teams in the Metropolitan Division.
Washington Capitals
Washington's 20 year old Ryan Leonard, No. 27 overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft Lynden Lakovic and 2024 first round pick Terik Parascak will be among those participating in the Capitals' rookie camp.
The Washington Capitals' rookie camp roster in full is a total of 23 players consisting of 15 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. Their rookie camp will be held from Sept. 12-15 at McMullen Hockey Arena.
Carolina Hurricanes
Unlike the Capitals, the Carolina Hurricanes will be participating in the 2025 Prospects Showcase to take place from Sept. 12-15 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla.
The Chicago Wolves — Carolina's AHL affiliate — Head Coach Cam Abbott will serve as head coach for the Canes throughout the event. This marks the sixth year that the Hurricanes have participated in the Prospects Showcase. Carolina will see action against the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Carolina's roster for the Prospects Showcase consists of 19 skaters. Two are goaltenders (Nikita Quapp, Ruslan Khazheyev) and two (Josh McGregor, Jonas Woo) are invitees.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced their roster for the 2025 Prospects Challenge on Wednesday. This event will run from Thursday until Monday at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY.
New Jersey has a 24-man roster for the event and it features 14 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. Noteworthy on the roster is defenseman Ethan Edwards out of Michigan and Seamus Casey who appeared in 14 games for the Devils across the 2024-25 league season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets will also participate in the Prospects Challenge. They will face off against the Devils on Thursday, Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
What the Blue Jackets call their "rookie roster" will be coached by by Trent Vogelhuber, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus's AHL affiliate). It totals to 23 players which includes features four players who signed entry level contracts — Caleb MacDonald, Jack Williams, Max McCue and Nolan Lalonde.
New York Rangers
The New York Rangers rookie camp roster features 22 players — including 13 forwards, seven defenseman and two goaltenders. Some noteworthy players on the roster include Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann, who saw play for the Rangers throughout the 2024-25 season.
In addition to releasing their roster, the Rangers have also released their rookie camp schedule in full. They will play two games against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 12 and 13th, respectively. NHL training camp will begin the following week.
Alongside Philadelphia, the Rangers were among the first of the division to release their rookie camp roster(s) on Sept. 8th.
New York Islanders
The New York Islanders were the last team of the Metro Division to announce their rookie camp roster. Theirs features 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three netminders.
Extra noteworthy on this particular Islanders' roster is most recent No. 1 overall draft of Matthew Schaefer.
Standing at 6’2” and weighing 186 pounds, the Islanders’ newest star produced 22 points (7-15-22) in just 17 games, continuing to showcase elite skating, vision, and two-way poise this past year. Schaefer is known for controlling the flow of play from the back end, rushing the puck with poise and bringing a modern style of defense to the ice.
Pittsburgh Penguins
As previously referenced, the Penguins will also participate in the annual Prospects Challenge — this time for their fourth-consecutive season. The penguins roster consists of 24 players made up of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. No. 11 overall pick from the 2025 draft, Ben Kindel, is featured on the list of players.
Pittsburgh will open its play against the Bruins on Sept.12. Following that, the Penguins will take on the Blue Jackets on Sept.14 and then conclude the tournament with a matchup against the Sabres on Sept. 15.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers' have a 27-man rookie camp roster which includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Two members of the 27-man roster are being given amateur tryouts — netminder Joey Costanzo and defenseman Andre Mondoux.
Both of the previously mentioned contests against the Rangers will take place at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ AHL affiliate.
Alongside the Rangers, Philadelphia was among the first of the division to release their rookie camp roster(s) on Sept. 8th.
