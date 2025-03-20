Rangers Reveal 100th Anniversary Logo
As one of the NHL's Original Six, the New York Rangers will always be one of the league's most storied franchises. So, with their 100th anniversary fast approaching, they obviously had to go all out.
On Thursday morning, just hours before their crucial Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Rangers unveiled their Centennial logo for the upcoming 2025-25 season.
The logo features several details from throughout the team's history. The outline matches that of the original crest in 1926, the darker blue matches the shade the team wore from 1948-76, and the current logo rests at the bottom of this one.
In a press release on their website, the Rangers confirmed that they will reveal more programs and initiatives celebrating their 100th anniversary in the near future.
“As an organization, we couldn’t be more excited for all of the plans that are in the works to celebrate the Rangers Centennial year throughout the 2025-26 season,” MSG Sports Chief Operating Officer Jamaal Lesane said. “The unveiling of the Centennial year logo is just the first step in what we believe will be an incredible year of honoring this historic franchise that our fans and community are going to enjoy, both on-and-off the ice.”
The Rangers are one of three teams celebrating their 100th anniversary next season alongside the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, so those teams will likely have celebrations of their own.
The other members of the Original Six have already celebrated their Centennial seasons, with the Boston Bruins doing so in 2023-24, the Maple Leafs in 2016-17 and the Montreal Canadiens in both 2008-09 and 2009-10.
Despite their prestigious status, the Rangers haven't been quite as successful as their Original Six brethren. They have just four Stanley Cups in their history, two fewer than any other Original Six team.
Either way, though, reaching such a momentous occasion calls for celebration.
“The New York Rangers are one of the premier franchises, not just in the National Hockey League, but in all of professional sports,” general manager Chris Drury said. “Growing up as a Rangers fan – and then having the privilege of playing for the team and working in the front office – I’ve experienced how special it is to wear that iconic jersey and why it means more to have the honor of being associated with the Rangers crest. As we approach our Centennial year, we are proud and excited about the opportunity to honor our legacy with our fans.”
