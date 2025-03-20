Maple Leafs Must Pick One Goalie for Postseason
The Stanley Cup Playoffs near, and the perennial question surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs is back. Can this team, loaded with elite talent at the top of their lineup, find the depth and consistency to go all the way?
A huge piece of that puzzle for the Maple Leafs is goaltending. The volatile position has plagued the organization over the entire course of their contention window. This season has once again provided questions in goal, and there is still no clear answer for who Head Coach Craig Berube will name the starter when the playoffs begin.
Over the last few weeks, however, the play of Joseph Woll could make up Berube's mind for him. The 26-year-old net minder is stringing together wins and impressing while doing so. He's won seven of his last 10 starts, including three straight victories. He's improved his season record to 24-12-0 with a. 2.70 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
His most recent start was arguably his best performance of the season. Going against a red-hot Colorado Avalanche team, Woll stood tall. He stopped 38 shots and limited the Avs to just one goal. He was the team's MVP in the win, and it showed that he is capable of stepping up at the most crucial times.
Taking a look at NHL EDGE statistics, Woll seems to be thriving in one key area. His mid-range save percentage is .914. That ranks in the 89th percentile among all NHL goalies this season. In other words, it's extremely difficult to beat him when you are shooting the puck from 29 to 43 feet away from the net, which is where the Leafs try to push their opponents' shot attempts.
Meanwhile, his running mate Anthony Stolarz is hitting a rut. His last few starts have been off, and the team looks a bit disheveled in front of him. He's lost his last four starts and has allowed three goals or more in three consecutive appearances.
It's not all on him, however. Their team defense become much more porous with him in the net which only gives opposing offense more opportunities and chances to score. Still, Stolarz's numbers remain solid. He has a goals-against average of 2.39 and .918 save percentage on the year.
The combination of the team stepping up and Woll's consistency seems to be a winning formula for Toronto right now. With the postseason looming and extremely high expectations, the answer in goal is staring Berube in the face.
