Blues Swap First-Round Picks with Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues linked up for a very interesting trade just before the NHL free agency frenzy begins. Both organizations are in similar positions. The Blues and Habs are both teams on the rise and loaded with young talent.
In a one-for-one deal, the Blues sent forward Zack Bolduc to the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Logan Mallioux. The move is a swap of former first-round picks, and now each will get the chance to take the next step in a new environment.
Bolduc adds another solid option to the middle-six in Montreal. The 22-year-old forward recorded 19 goals and added 17 assists in 72 regular-season games. It was his first full season in the NHL, but he possesses the skill set to be a regular 20-goal scorer in Montreal.
Mailloux is still looking to make the leap to the NHL full-time. The 22-year-old defender played in seven games with the Canadiens this past season, recording four points. He spent the majority of the season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. He led the Rocket's defense in scoring with 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points. The 6'3" blue liner is lauded for his puck-moving abilities, and it's easy to see what the Blues' plans for him are.
The trade could be the rare win-win trade for both teams. Swapping 22-year-old players with upside sounds like an even trade on paper, but time will tell if one organization won this trade.
