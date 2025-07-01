Oilers Trade Winger to Bruins
The Edmonton Oilers relieved themselves of some salary cap issues just before the free agency window opens. In a trade with the Boston Bruins, the Oilers cleared space and gained flexibility for another impending move.
The Oilers sent veteran forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Bruins in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2027. The Bruins are also taking on the entirety of Arvidsson's cap hit, which clears $4 million of salary cap space for the Oilers.
The move was an obvious salary dump from the Oilers. They signed Arvidsson before the 2024 season began with the intention of the speedy winger fortifying their middle-six. The five-time 20-goal scorer had marginal success in one season in Edmonton. In 67 regular-season games, he recorded 15 goals and 27 points. In addition, he notched two goals and seven points in 15 postseason contests. According to PuckPedia, the move gives Edmonton roughly $4.5 million in available cap space.
The Bruins add a veteran winger in Arvidsson. His versatility should help the retooling Boston lineup and give the organization a player they can move up and down the lineup. With the trade, the Bruins still have nearly $9 million in cap space. They remain a team to monitor once the free agency window opens and as a potential destination for teams to unload tough contracts.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!