Sharks Rookie Starting to Reach Potential
The entire San Jose Sharks organization worried when it was announced that rookie and 2024 top pick Macklin Celebrini would miss time due to a lower-body injury. The hip ailment cost him 12 games and was a disappointing development after he recorded his first NHL goal and assist in the team's season opener.
Since returning to the lineup for the Sharks, Celebrini is quickly realizing his potential as a top-end talent in the NHL. It's exactly what the Sharks were hoping to see and the expectations they placed on the 18-year-old when they selected him No. 1 overall this past summer. He's been back for 11 games, and in that time he's already asserted himself as the No. 1 center and the team's best offensive threat.
One way the rookie has already improved is utilizing his shooting abilities. He has an incredibly deceptive shot, and he can release the puck before the opposing goaltender is able to square up to the shooting angle. Combine that innate skill with him recording a higher volume of shots, and the results speak for themselves. He's recorded five goals over the last 11 games, including one with the man advantage.
And his offensive performance is earning him more trust and playing time under head coach Ryan Warsofsky. While their coach tried to insulate the rookie upon his return to the lineup, he's now removed the training wheels and it's clear that he is ready to drive the offense on whatever line he plays on.
Through 12 career NHL games, Celebrini is on a productice pace. He has six goals, four assists and 10 points, with two of those coming on the power play. But looking at just his performance since returning from his injury, he is on pace to put up superstar rookie numbers. The Calder Trophy race is suddenly much more interesting, as the Sharks' top rookie is finally realizing his potential.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!