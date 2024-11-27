Former NHL Player Paul Bissonnette Assaulted at Arizona Restaurant
Former NHL player, podcaster and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was involved in a brawl at a Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant on Sunday night, the Scottsdale Police Department said.
According to the police department, the brawl happened at Houston's restaurant at around 7:30 p.m. local time. Six men were arrested in the incident and are now accused of assault and disorderly conduct. Five are facing misdemeanor charges, while the sixth is facing felony charges.
"There was an altercation inside the restaurant with six adult men and the management. Reportedly, Paul Bissonnette tried to help management calm the men and get them to leave. The situation escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside of the restaurant," Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said, per FOX 10 Phoenix.
Police did not detail the severity of Bissonnette's injuries, but said that they were not life-threatening.
After reports of the incident emerged on Monday, Bissonnette released a video on social media detailing his account of the incident. In said video, he referred to the suspects as "bad dudes" who were "too drunk." He also said the incident ended in the parking lot of a nearby CVS.
"The bar where I normally sit was packed," Bissonette said. "I sat in the dining area, and at one point, there was a bit of a ruckus going on in the bar. It was a bunch of drunk golfers. Things obviously continued to escalate. They asked one guy to leave, and then one guy kept getting in the manager's face, put his hands on 'em.
"Got taken down a couple times," he said. "Luckily, didn't get knocked out. I did go to the hospital, so that's probably what everybody is reading about. ... Unacceptable behavior at a family restaurant just because they couldn't grab another cocktail and didn't want to hear ‘no' for an answer," he continued.
Fortunately, Bissonnette said "all is good," and that the incident "could've been a lot worse." He also thanked the restauarant staff, police officers and paramedics who helped him.
Bissonnette, 39, played six NHL seasons, five coming with the then-Phoenix Coyotes. In 202 regular season games, he scored 22 points (seven goals, 155 assists) while averaging 5:27 of ice time.
Today, Bissonnette is a host of Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast and a staple on TNT's hockey panel.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!