NHL 25 Cover Athletes Leaked
A new NHL season being around the corner means there is also a new installment of the EA Sports hockey franchise in view. Before NHL 25 can drop, however, EA Sports has to announce who their cover athlete will be.
Instead of just one of the NHL’s top names, however, a leak appears to label all three Hughes brothers as the cover athletes. In a now-deleted video from EA Sports NHL’s YouTube page titled “NHL 25 Official Reveal Trailer, Quinn, Jack, and Luke Hughes are all centerpieces.
Noah Strang of the Daily Hive Vancouver tweeted a screenshot followed by a recording of the trailer in its entirety. The trailer focuses on the brothers and teases that the new game will have new skating features as their big update.
EA Sports has gone with multiple cover athletes for the NHL series before. Most recently for NHL 23 when Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and PHWL star Sarah Nurse graced the cover.
As a trio of brothers, the Hughes are some of the most exciting and dynamic players in the NHL right now. Quinn is the oldest at 24 years old and is the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenseman.
Quinn scored 92 points (17G-75A) in all 81 games played with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24.
Jack is the middle child at 23, but the only Hughes who plays forward. He was also chosen the highest in the draft at first overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2019. In 62 games played in 2023-24, he scored 27 goals and 47 assists for 74 total points.
Luke is the youngest at 20 and shares a locker room with Jack in New Jersey. Luke played his first full season at the NHL level in 2023-24, appearing in all 82 games and recording 47 points (9G-38A).
All three of the Hughes brothers have unmatched talent, making them perfect for fast-paced video game. An official release is expected on Thursday, August 22.
