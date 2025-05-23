NHL Announces General Manager of the Year Finalists
Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets, Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers are finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the NHL announced Friday morning.
The award was first introduced in 2010 and renamed in honor of former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager and NHL executive Jim Gregory in 2019. All 32 general managers, as well as NHL executives and media members, vote on the award.
Cheveldayoff, 55, led the Jets to a franchise-record 56-22-4 season and their first Presidents' Trophy. He hired head coach Scott Arniel to lead the way after Rick Bowness' departure last offseason, and he acquired Brandon Tanev and Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Most of the Jets' core players, including Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck, were Cheveldayoff's draft picks.
Nill, 67, won the Jim Gregory Award in each of the past two years, and is one of two men to win the award multiple times alongside former New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello. This year, Nill acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes in a deadline blockbuster and acquired Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks for quality depth. The Stars are now in their third straight Western Conference Final, in which they lead the Edmonton Oilers 1-0.
Zito, 60, is a Jim Gregory Award finalist for the third year in a row and fourth time in five years. After losing key depth from last year's Stanley Cup-winning team, Zito made some lowkey signings in Nate Schmidt, Tomas Nosek and more. His big splashes came at the deadline, when he acquired Seth Jones and Brad Marchand from the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins, respectively. The Panthers are now just two wins away from their third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance.
The winner of the award will be revealed at a later date.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!