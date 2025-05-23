Where Does Top Free Agent Jonathan Toews Fit?
Jonathan Toews has been away from the game dealing with health issues, but the 37-year-old is ready to become a Free Agent on July 1st.
The three-time Stanley Cup champion-winning captain for the Chicago Blackhawks has been working his way back to health, with high hopes for his NHL return. Now, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native is ready for his NHL return, and wise general managers will put their bids in early, perhaps even opting to contact Toews directly.
Why wouldn't you kick tires on Toews, and see what kind of money and length that he is interested in, surely he has plenty left in the tank, and his reputation stands for itself.
You aren't going to get worse by adding Toews to your roster, and ideally, he can play in a middle-six centre role to start and then shake the rust off while playing his way into the top-six. Adding a player with the pedigree of Toews into an NHL lineup is a significant boost, and the culture that he brings with him is upper-echelon.
When July 1 swings around, expect there to be a bidding war for the Winnipeg native's services because, at the end of the day, the luxury of adding a 37-year-old veteran with plenty of gas left in the tank is an intriguing option to explore.
If you consider the pack of teams that are just missing that wildcard position, they might seriously consider adding Toews, and then making a hard playoff push in 2025-26. Sound familiar?
Names like Sam Bennett, Ryan O'Reilly and Bo Horvat are the big-name pending free agents, but there is a serious argument to be made that Toews should have his name in the top four center options when free agency opens.
There isn't really a place where he wouldn't fit. Like Sidney Crosby, Toews is a guy that could very seriously end up behind an NHL bench shortly after his retirement. These centers don't grow on trees, but they will have an immediate impact anywhere they go.
Where does he fit best? Montreal could be a good fit, and Pittsburgh could take one final run with Crosby on line one, Evgeni Malkin on line two, and Toews on the third line. You get the picture, Toews brings an embarrassment of experience, knowledge and great attention to detail.
Toews is a glue guy, and you take a run at this guy when he is available, because the team that does, shouldn't have to wait very long before they start to reap the benefits of having him in the lineup.
