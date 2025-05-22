Maple Leafs Fire President Brendan Shanahan
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their first major change to the organization following another playoff collapse. The Maple Leafs have announced that president Brendan Shanahan would not have his contract renewed for the 2025-26 season.
Shanahan joined the Maple Leafs as president in 2014 and helped build one of the strongest teams in franchise history. Despite the expectations, the Maple Leafs never made it out of the second round in nine consecutive playoff appearances.
“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community,” MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley said. “Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the ‘Honour, Pride and Courage’ that it was founded on. Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs’ championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead. The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan’s contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future.”
While playoff success didn’t follow Shanahan’s Maple Leafs, he did a tremendous job of mending fences with numerous former franchise icons. Shanahan took the lead in creating Legends Row in Maple Leafs Square, erecting multiple statues, and retiring the numbers of deserving legends.
Shanahan’s departure is likely the first of many changes coming for the Maple Leafs after another disappointing end to their season.
Pelly says the main motivation for the Maple Leafs is to win the Stanley Cup and end the nearly 60-year drought since Toronto’s last championship.
Shanahan has already been linked to the New York Islanders who requested and received permission to interview him.
