NHL Announces Masterton Trophy Finalists
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are closing in on the second round, meaning the league is slowly announcing the finalists for season awards. In their latest release of awards finalists, the NHL announced that Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan are the three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
The Masterton is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey." Each team submits a nominee before the list is cut to the three finalists.
With the Wild’s season recently coming to an end, it was also the final ride for veteran goalie and future Hall of Famer Fleury. Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Fleury revealed this would be his final year in the NHL and he ended up being an outstanding player for Minnesota, even at the age of 40.
As a backup for most of the year, Fleury appeared in 26 games and picked up a 14-9-1 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.93 goals against average.
The future Hall of Famer is retiring with 1,051 games played, 575 wins, 76 shutouts, and three Stanley Cup championships.
Landeskog recently returned to the NHL after nearly three entire years away after a brutal leg injury. An inadvertent cut from a skate blade happened during the 2021 postseason, but he returned to help lead the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup in 2022.
That Cup-winning game was the last game Landeskog played before missing the next three seasons recovering from various surgeries and setbacks.
Landeskog returned to the Avalanche lineup for Game 3 against the Dallas Stars and has recorded four points (1G-3A) in four games.
Monahan just finished up his first season with the Blue Jackets after signing there as a free agent. A big reason Monahan chose the Blue Jackets was to be closer with best friend Johnny Gaudreau.
The two never got the chance to rekindle an old on-ice flame as Geaudreu tragically died before the start of the season.
The entire Blue Jackets organization is deserving of a nod for the Masterton Trophy. They lost a crucial member of their team and one of the most beloved players in the league and found themselves in the playoff race all season.
Monahan served as the face of the Blue Jackets all season, front and center for any Gaudreau ceremony and always standing side by side with Johnny’s family.
In 54 games played, Monahan posted 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 total points.
