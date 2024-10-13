Watch: Jets Host Heart-Melting 'Pup' Puck Drop
The Winnipeg Jets had a must-see ceremonial puck drop against the Minnesota Wild. Or as the Jets put it, a ceremonial “pup-drop” as they had a dog carry out the duties.
As part of hosting the Toba Center for Children and Youth, the Jets held a special ceremonial puck drop featuring a furry guest. A labrador retriever did his best to drop the puck between Jets captain Adam Lowry and Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov.
The pup did his best, but the puck was dropped a bit before everyone was ready. The puck fell from the dog’s grip before everyone could pose for the photo opportunity.
The early puck drop didn’t bother anyone, though, as the crowd still cheered for the good boy.
According to the Jets, Lowry has been an ambassador for the Toba Center for the past two years. The Jets, their ownership, True North Sports and Entertainment, and Lowry presented a check worth $50,000 to the Toba Center.
The hosting of the Toba Center and the “pup drop” are all thanks to the Jets hosting their Child Advocacy Game.
After one period of play, the Jets and Wild are tied at one. Lowry assisted on the Jets' lone goal by Mark Scheifele.
