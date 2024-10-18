Stars Shifting Focus to Signing Young Forward
The Dallas Stars recently locked up goalie Jake Oettinger to an eight-year contract extension, locking him in as their go-to netminder for the long-term. With that negotiation in the rearview mirror, the Stars can now pivot their focus to another upcoming restricted free agent eligible for an extension.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, next in line for the Stars is 21-year-old Wyatt Johnston.
“I would bet now that Dallas gets started on Wyatt Johnston,” Friedman said. “You have to look at it and believe they’re going to say to Wyatt Johnston, ‘if you want term, what do you think of the number 8ish?’”
Friedman took note that some of the Stars’ most important names are in the $8 million range.
Forward Roope Hintz and defenseman Miro Heiskanan make $8.45 million annually, Oettinger is now at $8.25 million annually, and while he’ll need a raise in the coming seasons, Jason Robertson sits at $7.75 million.
Johnston is yet to miss a game in his NHL career, appearing in all 82 in each of his first two seasons. He picked up 41 and 65 points respectively in those years with a total of 56 goals and 50 assists for 106 points.
Through five games of the 2024-25 season, Johnston has scored a goal and four assists for a perfect point-per-game pace.
Johnston was named to the All-Rookie team in 2022-23, had has quickly proven to be an important piece of the Stars lineup. Not only as a young superstar, but down the line as a key to success in Dallas.
It’s believable the Stars are looking for a long-term deal with Johnston. He plays a role in what makes the Stars a Stanley Cup contender each year. They’ve made the Western Conference Final in each of the last two seasons, and Johnston didn’t take his foot off the gas in 2024.
In 19 playoff games last season, he scored 10 goals and six assists for 16 total points. His 10 goals were tied for second most on the team.
The Stars will continue to be a threat in the West, and Johnston will likely be a reason for their success on a long-term basis.
