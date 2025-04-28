NHL Lessons Learned: Western Conference Up for Grabs
The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has reached its midway point. Every series is about to play Game 4 or just completed it. So far, a few teams have taken control of their series and appear poised for the next round, while others have seemed completely split. With so much going on in the postseason, let's explore a few of the most important lessons learned from this past week of action.
1. Western Conference up for grabs
Three of the first-round series in the Western Conference are even through four games. It's a sign of how deep the conference is. It's also evidence that the conference is up for grabs. When the Presidents' Trophy winners are tied with the final Wild Card in their series, there's no front runner to win the West.
2. Jets are in Hell(ebuyck)
The Winnipeg Jets are tied with the St. Louis Blues in their opening-round series, with each team winning two of the first four contests. In the two Jets losses, starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been at his worst. He's allowed 12 goals in the past two games, and suddenly his postseason struggles are taking center stage once again.
For the Jets to survive a determined and deceptively skilled Blues team, Hellebuyck must rebound and regain his form. The expected 2025 Vezina Trophy winner is the key to the Jets' Stanley Cup pursuit. If he cannot improve quickly, the Jets could reach their offseason much sooner than expected.
3. Tensions and rivalry continue to grow in the Battle of Florida
The 2025 edition of the Battle of Florida is shaping up to be the best series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning through just three games. The series has everything — scoring, elite goaltending, hard-hitting play, and a deep, shared hatred between the two.
The last two games have featured incidents that have only ratcheted up the intensity. Lightning forward crushed Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, which earned him a one-game suspension. The next contest, Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk delivered a hit on Lightning winger Jake Guentzel in the final minutes that drew the ire of Tampa Bay. The NHL declined to discipline Tkachuk for the hit, meaning both he and Hagel will be in their respective lineups for Game 4 and fireworks are set to erupt once the puck drops.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!