Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Avoids Discipline for Questionable Hit
The Battle of Florida continues to be one of the most intense rivalries in the NHL, and Game 3 took things to another level for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. With the game winding down, Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk delivered a crunching hit on Lightning forward Jake Guentzel.
According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Panthers' star forward is avoiding any major discipline for his questionable hit against the Lightning. Pagnotta shared the update via his X account.
"For those curious," he wrote. "There will be no hearing for Matthew Tkachuk for his hit on Jake Guentzel in Saturday's game."
Tkachuk's hit drew criticism from the Lightning, with many hoping the Panthers forward would be suspended. Guentzel urged the NHL to do their job, indicating they should discipline Tkachuk for the hit. The Lightning's Head Coach, Jon Cooper, was similarly frustrated with the hit in his postgame comments.
The Department of Player Safety felt otherwise. With the update from Pagnotta, it means that Tkachuk will not be suspended for the hit. With the Department providing no other update in the meantime, it appears Tkachuk will receive no discipline at all for the incident.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided some reasons for no supplemental discipline via his X account. According to his sources, the reasoning for no fine or suspension is that the league viewed the hit as having less force than the one that resulted in Lightning forward Brandon Hagel's suspension, and there was no head contact.
The Lightning will disagree with the league's view on the matter, but they'll need to move on quickly. The Lightning won a crucial Game 3 against the Panthers, giving them life in the opening round series. Tampa can tie the series with a win in Game 4, but they'll have to be smart and calculated in how they approach the Panthers and Tkachuk in their next contest.
