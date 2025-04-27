Hurricanes Starting Goalie Exits Game With Injury
The Carolina Hurricanes controlled the early portion of their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils with excellent defense and brick wall goaltending from veteran starter Frederik Andersen. The Carolina netminder allowed just five goals through the first three games of the series, helping the Canes take an early 2-1 series lead.
In the second period of Game 4 between the Devils and Hurricanes, New Jersey winger Timo Meier collided with Andersen after making a shot attempt in tight. After medical staff tended to him on the ice, the Hurricanes goalie was assisted off and exited the game with an apparent lower-body injury.
Injuries have been a constant issue for Andersen. This year alone, he missed 38 games with a knee injury. He had reached full health at the perfect time, allowing him to take the starter's net for the Hurricanes' postseason run. Just four games in, however, the poor injury luck has returned.
When healthy, Andersen has been a difference maker for Carolina. He posted a 13-8-1 record in 22 starts with one shutout, a 2.50 goals-against average, and .899 save percentage. Over his career, he's stayed around that 2.5 GAA mark and has a .915 save percentage.
Backup goalie Pyotr Kochetkov came on in relief of Andersen, marking his first action of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kochetkov played another strong season, splitting starts in Carolina. In 47 games, he compiled a record 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and .898 save percentage.
With Kochetkov in net, the Hurricanes must maintain their strong defensive shape. It's been a key component of their series lead, and a huge part of Andersen's success so far. The same could be true for Kotchetkov, but he enters a precarious situation. He faces a desperate Devils team fresh off the bench, and the Canes will need him to make multiple timely saves.
