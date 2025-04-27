Jets' Superstar Goalie Playoff Demons Already Back
The Winnipeg Jets entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the President’s Trophy winners backed by a goalie on the verge of his second straight Vezina Trophy victory. Connor Hellebuyck led the Jets with a 47-12-3 record this season and put up MVP-level numbers.
Despite the regular season success, Hellebuyck and the Jets have struggled over the years in the playoffs. That appears to be no different through four games against the St. Louis Blues.
With a second straight win on home ice, the Blues tied the series at two games apiece, and even managed to chase Hellebuyck from the crease for the second straight game.
Hellebuyck gave six goals against the Blues in Game 3, followed by five more in Game 4.
These tough outings are the latest in a string of brutal postseason performances from Hellebuyck. Entering Game 4 against the Blues, Hellebuyck was 4-9-0 in his last 15 playoff games, dating back to the start of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Over those 15 games, Hellebuyck has allowed 52 goals with a .870 save percentage, well below the kind of numbers he routinely hits in the regular season.
From the last three regular seasons, Hellebuyck has picked up a record of 121-56-9 with a .922 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average. For whatever reason, Hellebuyck’s performance in the playoffs falls off of a cliff.
The 2025 Playoffs felt like they could be different for Hellebuyck, but after being pulled in back-to-back games, it feels like the playoff demons are back again.
Through his first 48 career playoff games, Hellebuyck holds a 20-28 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.89 goals against average. He and the Jets have made it out of the first round only twice, with both of those playoff runs ending in four-straight losses.
In 2018, in the Western Conference Final, the Jets had a 1-0 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights but dropped the next four. In 2021, the Montreal Canadiens swept the Jets in the second round.
Hellebuyck was in net and the goalie of note for all eight of those losses.
There is still time for Hellebuyck and the Jets to figure out their issues and beat the Blues, but they’ll need to act quickly. With the series moving back to Winnipeg for Game 5, they’ll need to ride the momentum of home ice into a couple more victories.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!