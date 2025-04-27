Blues Top Line Fueling Series Comeback
The St. Louis Blues exploded offensively in Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets. Scoring seven goals in the process, the Blues got the better of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, asserted themselves in the first-round series, and swung the momentum briefly in their favor.
The Blues' first line of Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jimmy Snuggerud wreaked havoc on the Jets in Game 3. The trio combined for nine points in the contest, and the Jets had no answer for their offensive attack. Heading into a crucial Game 4, the Blues are counting on their first line to continue dominating, especially at 5-on-5.
What the Blues figured out in Game 3 was that any puck on net is a scoring chance in the playoffs. Buchnevich's first goal in the contest was a perfect example. It was a normal and ordinary offensive zone possession, but after defenseman Cam Fowler sent a puck on net to keep the play moving, Buchnevich was in the perfect position to collect a rebound and stuff it home.
It was the perfect illustration of how to beat Hellebuyck. You can't beat him when he has a clear vision on the puck, and you cannot be quicker than his reflexes. The only way to get pucks behind him is to create chaos and hope you're on the right side of a lucky bounce. Once that happens, you can get him off his game. His reflexes relax a bit, and his tracking worsens.
The floodgates opened in Game 3. The postseason version of Hellebuyck emerged again, and it was an awful showing for the Jets. The best thing about the playoffs is that each game is a brand-new start. If the Jets play it right, they can shake off the ugly loss and bounce back to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. But if the Blues continue this level of play, especially with their first line producing, they could tie the series and take hold of the momentum heading into Game 5.
