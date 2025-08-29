NHL Analyst Believes Devils Have Top Defenseman
The New Jersey Devils knew how special the Hughes brothers were, after watching Jack excel for them, and Quinn dominate on the blueline for the Vancouver Canucks, so when their pick rolled around (fourth overall) at the 2021 NHL Draft, they wasted no time selecting Luke Hughes. Hughes high potential, recently prompted retired NHL player-turned NHL Network Analyst Mike Rupp to tout him as a number one defenseman for a franchise.
The 21-year-old is still without a contract, but the Devils are likely in talks with Hughes and his agent about a contract, and though he needs a new deal, both sides have plenty of time before July 1 2026 rolls around. Perhaps Hughes is betting on himself having a massive year, which will bode well for the dollar amount that he ultimately signs for when all is said and done.
Rupp, however, believes that Hughes has all the potential to develop into the clubs top defenseman, thanks to his ability to shake off defender's much like his two older brothers. But he also brings some size and abrasiveness, something that he has over his brother's.
Hughes brings creativity, elusive skating and a solid shot to the Devils blueline. Although there are options like Seamus Casey and Simon Nemec, whom the Devils drafted second overall in 2022, Hughes tantalizing offensive skills, elite skating and his willingness to step up and deliver heavy hits on puck carriers trying to enter his zone earned him the respect of Rupp.
After posting consecutive 40-plus point seasons, and just missing on double-digit goal totals (seven and nine) in his past two seasons, Hughes will look to take another step in 2025-26. Even though it's not quite at the point of the blueline following where he goes, that could become the case before the season ends.
Hughes, like the league's elite defensemen, commands attention, with his ability to open up opportunities for his teammates with his skating, and vision. It's become routine for Hughes to carry the puck and look off defenders, who he eventually leaves in the dust, either with his speed or making a list minute pass that nobody expected.
The former Calder Trophy finalist back in 2023-24 didn't end up earning the honor as rookie of the year, but the prospect of pushing the Devils towards a deep Stanley Cup playoff run and perhaps earning Norris Trophy votes this season might not be such a crazy thought.
