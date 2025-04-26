Devils Rookie Makes Franchise History
The goal New Jersey Devils rookie Simon Nemec scored is the play dreams are made of for NHL players. In the second overtime period against the Carolina Hurricanes, the 2022 first-round pick skated into the offensive zone carrying the puck with a poise a 21-year-old rarely possesses in the postseason. With the game on the line, he dangled one Hurricanes defender before unleashing a nasty shot behind Frederik Andersen.
Nemec's game-winner gave the Devils their first victory of the opening round, bringing the series to 2-1. It also made Nemec a franchise record holder.
With his second overtime tally, Nemec became the youngest Devils player to record an overtime goal. The previous youngest was current Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique, who was 22 years old when he scored his record-setting goal.
Nemec is also one of the youngest defensemen in NHL history to record this feat. According to NHL Public Relations, he's the second-youngest blueliner in league history to do so. The youngest was San Jose Sharks defender Andrei Zyuzin, who was 20 years old when he scored an overtime goal during the 1998 Western Conference Quarterfinals.
The goal from Nemec is even more impactful given the season he's had. Instead of becoming the full-time, top-four defender the Devils project him to be, he struggled to stay in the NHL lineup. He played just 27 regular-season contests with the NHL club and 34 games with their AHL affiliate.
Injuries have crushed the Devils, however, and it's led to this opportunity for Nemec. In response, he's jumped at the chance and excelled. Head coach Sheldon Keefe limited his shifts and ice time in Game 2, but the circumstances of Game 3 changed that. The Devils needed someone to step up, and there was Nemec with the puck on his stick in the second overtime period.
