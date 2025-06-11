NHL Monitoring L.A. Protests Ahead of Draft
Later this month, the NHL will hold its first ever decentralized draft at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Similar to the NFL and NBA's drafts, teams will operate from their own buildings, but top prospects will make the trek to the City of Angels.
At least that's the plan right now.
According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the NHL is "closely monitoring" the ongoing protests in Los Angeles, which have made international news as tensions continue to escalate.
"The NHL is closely monitoring the ongoing civil unrest and protests in Los Angeles, which is set to host the NHL Draft in just 16 days," Seravalli wrote on social media. "Peacock Theater and LA Live are both within the current designated curfew boundary which restricts activity and movement from 8pm-6am."
"This is the NHL's first decentralized Draft outside of the pandemic, so teams will be located in their home markets. But the Top 100 prospects are scheduled to be in LA."
If the draft goes on as scheduled, which could be a big if at this point, it will be the first draft in Los Angeles since 2010. That draft was held at Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings, whereas this one at the Peacock Theater represents the NHL's next step in hosting the draft at more extravagant venues. Last year's draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
The New York Islanders currently hold the first overall pick after winning the draft lottery with the 10th best odds. The San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Mammoth, who moved up from 14th to fourth after winning the second lottery drawing, pick next.
Some of the top prospects in this draft class include Canadian defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Canadian center Michael Misa and American center James Hagens.
