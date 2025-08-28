NHL Network Analyst Praises Canadiens' Small But Mighty Sniper
Former Stanley Cup Champion-turned NHL Network Analyst, Patrick Maroon praised Montreal Canadiens superstar goalscorer Cole Caufield.
Caufield was recognized as the top goal scorer in his draft class (2019), and together with first overall selection Jack Hughes, the pair lit up the United States National Development team statistics sheet.
However, Caufield has added new dimensions to his toolkit, and rounded out his impressive goal scoring with a strong defensive foundation. Those same instincts that help him put the puck in the net have allowed him to be molded into a dual-threat, who picks apart opposing defense’s with fantastic vision and his ability to get lost in the soft spots in the offensive zone.
Caufield has come a long way from the diminutive goal scoring stud drafted in 2019. While Maroon, who praised No. 13 isn’t a scout or talent evaluator, he has plenty of familiarity of different players with different skill levels, thanks to his 14-year playing career, which spanned close to 850 games.
Maroon played with Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard and Brayden Point among others, which are widely considered some of the best at their position. Bedard of which is deemed one of the top young goalscorers.
The fact that he has played with great talents, watched their preparation and tendencies and faced countless other brilliant NHL players, certainly gives weight to his comments. You don’t play in the NHL, and have a successful career by accident.
Of course, Maroon has seen countless goalscorers. But aside from Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings, there are few players of Caufield’s stature, who are fearless enough to go to the dirty areas that are necessary to score. Then when you factor in the elite-level shot, it’s one of the rarest combinations across the entire NHL.
Maroon, who wasn’t a big scorer throughout his career and benefitted from his size knows that it takes a special talent to consistently put the puck in the back of the net. But doing so, without having the size and strength to power past opponent’s is even more impressive.
The difficulty to do what Caufield has and will continue to do is incredibly high, but that is why he is such a special player and big piece of the Canadiens’ offensive identity.
A player like Patrik Laine for example, can go to the left faceoff circle and wait for passes, and unload powerful shots that illicit fear in goaltenders. Caufield, however, has to work harder to beat goalies in a different way, which presents a different challenge entirely.
Montreal is lucky to have both, but has struck gold with Caufield, who was passed on 14 times in his draft year because of his lack of size. The Canadiens know how important he is, and the praise from Maroon only echoes that sentiment for any doubters that might be lurking.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!