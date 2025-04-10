Red Wings Sniper Returns to Elite Form
The Detroit Red Wings are chasing the Montreal Canadiens for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their hopes are quickly fading as the Habs are on the verge of clinching that final playoff spot.
With their slim chances, the Red Wings are relying on their top winger to continue his elite season. Alex DeBrincat is finishing his second season with Detroit. His first campaign was a bit underwhelming as he recorded just 27 goals. This season, however, he's recorded the fourth 30-goal season of his career and the first 30-goal season since leaving the Chicago Blackhawks. In 77 games, he's tallied 35 goals and added 30 assists as well. With a handful of games remaining, he can continue climbing toward his career-best of 41 goals.
One glaring improvement for DeBrincat is his shooting percentage. Over the past two years, it's plummeted below his career average of 14% to 10.3% and 11%. This year, it's above his career average, converting on 15.3% of his 229 shots on goal. So what's causing this?
A factor could be that the Red Wings are more effectively getting DeBrincat in the most dangerous spots on the ice. The NHL may have forgotten the lethal sniper he is from the mid-range area, but he's reminding everyone this season. According to NHL EDGE, 12 of his 35 goals this year were scored from the mid-range area of the offensive zone, ranking in the 97th percentile.
Coincidenally, DeBrincat's power play production has also skyrocketed, and his mid-range scoring success is a big reason why. The Wings let him fire the puck at will with the man advantage, earning him 12 power play goals and 28 points.
It all adds up to DeBrincat returning to elite form. It might not be enough to deliver a postseason berth to Detroit, but his production could help get them there.
