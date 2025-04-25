NHL Investigating Pregame Incident Between Maple Leafs and Senators
Everyone knows the Battle of Ontario is one of the biggest rivalries kicking off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the league is looking into something between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. According to TSN’ Darren Dreger, the NHL is looking into an incident that occurred ahead of Game 3 between the Maple Leafs and Senators.
Dreger didn’t give much information away in his tweet but noted warmups ahead of Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 3 could be the center of the investigation.
“A twist in the Battle of Ontario with allegations of pregame shenanigans last night,” Dreger said in a tweet. “Sources say the NHL is looking at an incident in warmup prior to game three between the Leafs and Senators.”
Nothing about a pregame incident was mentioned at any point until this Dreger tweet, making it tough to pinpoint and particular moment or stir up any sort of speculation.
Dreger does note that the league may step in with discipline actions, but that is still to be determined.
TSN’s Bruce Garrioch noted that there were pucks being lobbed toward the Maple Leafs during warmups. Dreger stated that this was the incident in question and that some of the lobbed pucks made it all the way to Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz.
“Sens players firing pucks at Stolarz in warmup,” Dreger said.
The Senators may have been trying to play some mind games against Stolarz and the Maple Leafs, but it may cost them. This incident is nothing severe, but an unsportsmanlike move from the Senators.
Game 3 saw the series transition to Ottawa after the Maple Leafs won the first two games on their home ice. The Maple Leafs went on to win Game 3 with their second straight overtime victory.
