Maple Leafs Extend Former Captain
The Toronto Maple Leafs and their former captain avoided unrestricted free agency.. The organization and center John Tavares agreed to a new, four-year contract that will carry an average annual value of $4.38 million.
The Maple Leafs made it a priority entering the offseason to get a deal done with Tavares. The veteran center shared the news via an announcement on his social media accounts.
"I’m thrilled to announce that I’m committed to four more years," he wrote. "My family and I are excited to continue our journey here in Toronto. The best is yet to come! "
Tavares is coming off an excellent 2024-2025 season for the Leafs, his seventh with the organization. In 75 regular season games, he netted 38 goals and added 36 assists for 74 points. It was the third time in seven seasons that he exceeded the 30-goal mark, continuing the trend of being one of the best scorers in Toronto.
He was also a standout performer in the postseason. Over two rounds of action, he recorded five goals and seven points in 13 contests.
The deal is a notable discount for Tavares. Signing for an annual salary below $5 million is way below what his expected market value was. He easily could have signed for $7 million or more per year if he went to a new team. But as Tavares shared in his announcement, staying in Toronto was the most important thing.
"The challenge of helping bring the Cup back to the many generations of Leafs Fans and Leafs Nation is an incredible opportunity that pushes myself and my teammates everyday," he wrote. "TO is an incredible place to play and it's an honour to pull on the Maple Leaf and wear the blue and white."
The deal will keep Tavares with the Maple Leafs through the 2028-2029 season at a moderate salary cap hit. The 34-year-old veteran now gets four more chances to help end the Stanley Cup drought in Toronto.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Maple Leafs' Head Scout Has History of Excellence
- Jets' Star Forward Heading to Free Agency
- Report: NHL, NHLPA to Announce New CBA Framework
- Mammoth Add Young Forward From Sabres
- Golden Knights Re-Sign Veteran Forward