NHL, NHLPA Ratify New CBA
The NHL will not experience a work stoppage anytime soon. The NHL and NHL Players Association (NHLPA) recently agreed to the framework of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, but awaited the final step. Now, that step has occurred.
The NHL and NHLPA ratified a new, four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. The new CBA runs through the 2029-2030 season. In a shared release regarding the new agreement, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shared his joy in getting a deal done and the partnership it took to accomplish it.
“The partnership between the Players’ Association and the League is stronger than it ever has been and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” he said. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to com
This deal is a landmark step for the NHL and NHLPA. The previous CBA was set to expire in September of 2026. This is the first time in the last 30 years that the two sides have come to an agreement over a year before the deal expired. It shows how far the two sides have come and is illustrative of their shared desire to continue growing the game and the NHL’s revenue. NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh echoed the sentiment in his remarks.
"This CBA shows what can be accomplished when the NHL and the Union work together," he said. "An agreement that will allow for the continued worldwide growth of the game. That is a win for everyone. We could not have achieved this outcome without the involvement and support of our players. Special thanks to our Executive Board and Negotiating Committee.”
The full details of the new CBA have not been released. In addition to quotes from Bettman and Walsh, the press release also included that the Memorandum of Understanding for the new CBA will be released at a later date. But what is assured now is that the NHL won't have to worry about a work stoppage anytime soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!