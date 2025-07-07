Canadiens Express Interest in Blues Star Forward
St. Louis Blues star forward Jordan Kyrou has heard his name pop up quite a bit in the latest round of NHL trade rumors, and the Montreal Canadiens have him on their radar. A number of teams have been linked to Kyrou, but the Canadiens have a special need for additional scoring.
According to RG, the Canadiens aren’t done making improvements to their roster and Kyrou is still a prime target.
“The Canadiens are far from done,” a source told RG. “I’ve heard of them still actively looking for a fit on their top six.”
The Canadiens have already been active on the NHL trade market by adding star defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders and Zach Bolduc from the Blues. The trade for Bolduc opened a line of communication between the Canadiens and Blues, one that might get utilized again for a blockbuster Kyrou deal.
“Teams that missed out are eager to improve by other means, that's where the Canadiens could try to build a hockey trade,” the source told RG. “The Canadiens always make a splash later in the summer, and, like last summer, they want to reward their core for a job well done.”
The Canadiens surprised a lot of fans by exceeding expectations and pushing their way into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their young group is still a little off from being true championship contenders, but a piece like Kyrou might expedite their process.
Kyrou has six years remaining on a deal that earns him $8.125 million annually against the salary cap. At 27 years old, Kyrou would fit in as a young face on the Canadiens roster, but also as a “veteran” presence compared to their young group.
In 82 games this past season with the Blues, Kyrou scored 36 goals and 34 assists for 70 total points. With three straight seasons with more than 30 goals, Kyrou’s scoring ability is what makes him such a huge target for multiple teams.
The Canadiens are in the Kyrou sweepstakes, and despite a no-trade clause, this is a key name to keep an eye on this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!