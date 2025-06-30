Canucks Linked to Stars' Top Free Agent
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to bounce back into the playoff picture this upcoming season after a turbulent 2024-25. To help in their hunt for success, the Canucks have their sights set on one of the top players possibly hitting the free agent market.
According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Canucks are expected to take a run at Dallas Stars forward Mikael Granlund. The Stars are still working on a possible extension with Granlund, but the clock is running out before he hits the open market.
The Stars acquired Granlund ahead of last season’s trade deadline and he quickly turned into one of the best moves of the year.
In 31 games following his move from the San Jose Sharks to the Stars, Granlund scored seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points. He added 10 more points (5G-5A) in 18 playoff games with the Stars.
In a rare 83-game season, Granlund picked up 22 goals and 44 assists for 66 total points, nearly a career-high for the 33-year-old forward.
Granlund has 902 games of NHL experience over the course of 13 seasons. Split between the Stars, Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, and Minnesota Wild, Granlund has notched 179 goals and 431 assists for 610 total points.
The Canucks are going to need help at center if they want to work their way back into the playoffs, and Granlund might be the perfect fit. Granlund could be a solid puck mover for the Canucks, open to feeding goal scorers like Jake DeBrusk or Evander Kane.
There is still time for the Stars to lock Granlund up, but with time running out, it seems likely he’ll be leaving Dallas. The Canucks have him on their radar are will look to grab one of the biggest names likely hitting the market.
