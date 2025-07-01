Patrick Kane Signs Extension With Red Wings
Patrick Kane is returning for a 19th NHL season as the Detroit Red Wings are set to sign him to a one-year contract extension. Just before the opening of free agency, the Red Wings announced that they have signed Kane to a one-year contract extension worth $3 million.
Kane played 72 games this past season as the Red Wings fought valiantly to keep in the playoff race before ultimately falling short. In those 72 games, Kane scored 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 total points.
Despite being an aging veteran in the league, Kane still has some gas left in the tank and the Red Wings hope they can take full advantage. In 1,302 career games played between the Red Wings, New York Rangers, and 16 years with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane has scored 492 goals and 851 assists for 1,343 total points.
Many look at Kane as the greatest American-born player in NHL history. The numbers back it up and so too does his three Stanley Cup championships as a member of the Blackhawks. Kane was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2013 during the Blackhawks second Cup run.
In 143 career postseason games, Kane has 53 goals and 85 assists for 138 total points.
The Hall of Fame will one day give Kane a call, but for now, he’s keeping his NHL career alive and looking forward to a hopefully successful year with the Red Wings.
