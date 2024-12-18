NHL Power Rankings: Ovechkin-less Capitals Claim Top Spot
The NHL belongs to the Washington Capitals as the regular season storms into the middle of December. The top seed in the league standings remains a race between the Capitals, the Winnipeg Jets, and the Minnesota Wild, but the rest of the top teams are right on their heels. Let's take a look at the latest power rankings as the season progresses towards the halfway point.
10. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are jockeying with the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division lead as they've gone 6-4-0 over their last 10 games.
The thing that stands out as a potential alarm is their record on the road. At home, they have a 14-4 record. But on the road, they are 5-6-2. It's a literal tale of two cities for the Leafs, and they'll need to correct that to make a run up the power rankings and secure the Atlantic.
9. Dallas Stars
The Central Division remains loaded and crowded, but the Dallas Stars are earning their keep. No one on the team is having a sensational individual offensive season, but their whole game is so well-rounded and defensively sound that the team's built up a +23 goal differential. They might not outscore you every game, but the best defensive team in the NHL is even more difficult to score on.
8. Carolina Hurricanes
It's been a rocky week for the Carolina Hurricanes and they're 5-5-0 in their last 10, but it's just a little blip on the radar for one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference. Martin Necas is still scoring like an MVP candidate while fellow forwards Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov are providing the rest of the needed top of the lineup scoring.
Goaltending is the biggest issues for the Canes, but that is a yearly complaint in Carolina. They've been tied to multiple available goalies, but in the meantime they need to make sure their tandem in net can backstop them to wins.
7. Florida Panthers
Those pesky Florida Panthers just won't go away. With a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games, the Panthers are tied with the Maple Leafs for the top Atlantic Division team. Forward Anton Lundell is taking a noticeable step forward, with eight goals and 21 points in 31 games. Aaron Ekblad is having a strong season as a pending free agent, and he's anchoring the blue line that is still searching for consistency.
A concern emerging for the Panthers is their defense, or well, lack of it. They're one of the highest scoring teams in the NHL again this year, closing in on 120 goals scored already. The problem is they've allowed almost just as many. With 114 goals scored through 32 games, they've also allowed 104. It's indicative of the run and gun style they play, sure, but it's also indicative of the number of chances they allow.
6. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights are the leaders of the Pacific Division and fourth in the NHL in overall points. With the recent return of captain Mark Stone and Jack Eichel producing at a career-best clip, their offense is firing on all cylinders. Their defensive depth is operating just as smoothly. As long as their goaltending holds up, the Golden Knights should remain at the top of the standings all year long.
5. Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings are a serious challenger to the Golden Knights and the Western Conference, and they are waiting for their Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Drew Doughty to return from a fractured ankle suffered during the preseason.
Despite not having their future Hall of Fame defenseman, the Kings are allowing the second fewest number of goals in the NHL and they're doing it with a coordinated and aggressive forecheck and neutral zone defense. Combine that with a vintage season from captain Anze Kopitar, and it's good times in LA.
4. New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have arrived, folks. The first place team (for now) in the Metropolitan Division has a 21-10-3 record and a +24 goal differential. Jack Hughes is having a fantastic season, and he's added penalty killing to his skillset shis season to round out his and the Devils' game. Jacob Markstrom is settled and steady in net with veteran Jake Allen spelling him when needed. This New Jersey team continues to be a very, very good team as the season goes on.
3. Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets are now back in their rightful spot in the NHL: being underrated and overlooked. They've regained the top spot in the league standings, but all of the buzz around the league is focused on the Devils, Kings, and the top two teams on this week's power rankings.
But that role is a familiar one to the Jets, and it could play in their favor even. Connor Hellebuyck continues his Vezina Trophy campaign with another sensational week in net while their top forwards continue putting the puck in the net for the top scoring offense in the NHL.
2. Minnesota Wild
Last week's top team in the power rankings drops down to number two this week due to the top team's continued ascension. That doesn't mean the Minnesota Wild are trending down or anything close to that. It's the contrary in reality.
The Wild remain loaded and as long as Kirill Kaprizov continues his MVP pace, this team is going to remain a top team in the NHL.
1. Washington Capitals
Through 31 games, the Washington Capitals are the top team in the NHL. It's beyond impressive how the team has improved while captain Alex Ovechkin recovers from a fractured leg. A combination of productive seasons from forwards Dylan Strome, Aleksei Protas, and Connor McMichael has not only kept this team afloat, they've carried the best team in the league.
