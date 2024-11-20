Hurricanes Reportedly Targeting Ducks Goalie
With the return of Anaheim Ducks veteran goaltender John Gibson, the organization is in a curious situation. The team seemingly turned their net over to youngster Lukas Dostal with Gibson out at the beginning of the year, but now they have their all-star goalie back and healthy.
The likeliest outcome for the Ducks is that they move on from Gibson. It's been rumored for years that the American-born net minder would be on the move out of California, and with the team's rebuild still in process it's hard to see how Gibson fits in their immediate and future plans.
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic believes there are multiple teams kicking tires on the 31-year-old, but he named the Carolina Hurricanes as a team to watch. The Canes are always in the market for goalie help, but Gibson might make more sense given their injury concerns.
"Enter Gibson," he wrote. "I do believe he's among the different names the Canes have at least talked about internally. It doesn't mean he's at the top of their list, but he's on it somewhere."
The big sticking point for the Canes could be Gibson's salary. He's under contract for two more seasons after this one at a cap hit of $6.4 million. For a cap strapped team like Carolina, that salary doesn't make sense. But with some money retained by the Ducks, LeBrun is confident a deal could be finalized.
"If the Ducks were willing to retain on Gibson's contract," he wrote. "And there's a reasonable deal to be had, that's a gamble perhaps worth taking for the Canes."
Gibson is one of the most seasoned goalies in the NHL currently. The Ducks first selected him in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, and he's been with the organization ever since. He's played in 480 games in his NHL career, with 469 starts. He's amassed a record of 196-206-61, with a goals against average of 2.89 and a save percentage of .910%. Considering the Ducks have been one of the worst teams in the league for the last half a decade, it's even more impressive that Gibson has maintained such strong statistics.
LeBrun made sure to qualify his latest rumblings surrounding Gibson and the Hurricanes. It's clear that Carolina is interested, but how heavily they are pursuing the veteran is unclear. As the season progresses, the trade status and rumors of Gibson is a continuing story to keep an eye on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!