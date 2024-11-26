Jets, Capitals, Hurricanes Making NHL History
Scoring goals seems easy for multiple this season, but for the Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and Washington Capitals, it's reaching another level. Through the first quarter of the season, these three teams are averaging 4.0 goals per game or more. While scoring is up across the NHL this season, these organizations have a chance to make history if they continue at this rate.
It shouldn't be a surprise to see the Jets, Hurricanes, or Capitals on the precipice of NHL history if you've been watching their starts. The Jets and Caps are pacing the NHL, each averaging 4.05 goals per game through their first 22 and 21 contests, respectively. The Canes are right on their heels, averaging 4.00 goals per game. If they can sustain their offensive success, this would mark the first multiple teams averaged 4 goals or higher in more than 20 years in the NHL.
The Florida Panthers were the last team to average four goals per game over a full season, accomplishing the mark during the 2021-2022 campaign. According to NHL.com's and ESPN's statistical databases going back to the 2000-2001, they were the first team of the new century to reach that mark.
Now, three teams are not only trending towards history, but they have a chance to smash it. The Jets are having the best start to a season in NHL history, with an outstanding record of 18-4. Their forward group is deep and well-balanced, and if healthy, they should have no problem continuing to score at will, even if the win-loss record becomes a bit more even.
The Capitals are hoping that their captain Alex Ovechkin can catch the all-time goal scoring record, and that determination is influencing the whole team. They are having a resurgent year, and even while Ovi recovers from a leg injury, the team is still winning and scoring.
Meanwhile the Canes are crushing the Metropolitan Division as they ascend the standings. Led by a breakout year from forward Martin Necas, it's giving the team the perfect second weapon alongside Sebastian Aho. The result is a team scoring in bunches and given their decimated goaltender depth, they will need to keep on scoring in order to win.
With so much of the 2024-2025 season remaining, it's still too early to inscribe these teams into the history books. Still, the NHL is evolving into a higher-scoring league again and the Canes, Caps, and Jets are showing that on a nightly basis. The older generations may remember a time during the 1980's and 1990's, before the dreaded Dead Puck Era, when scoring this much was commonplace and it seems like it's making a return in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!