Penguins Gets Injury Update on Top Trade Piece
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to be the center of attention as the NHL trade deadline approaches with multiple players possibly one the move. Most notable among them is top defenseman Marcus Pettersson who is likely going to be a top trade target from the Penguins roster.
Pettersson’s trade stock might slide a bit, however, as the Penguins announce he will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury. Pettersson was an early exit in the Penguins overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, after taking a tough bump into the boards.
After just over six minutes of ice time, Pettersson left the game and did not return, forcing the Penguins to play short-handed on the blue line for most of the night.
The Penguins have been on a good run as of late with a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games and are starting to flirt with a playoff spot. That’s a huge difference from seeing losing streaks pile up and being just a point out of last in the Eastern Conference.
The East is finally starting to show signs of separation in the standings, and the Penguins are above water for the moment.
Losing Pettersson might make things tough, however, as he is by far their best defensive defenseman. Proving to be capable of playing with either Kris Letang or Erik Karlsson, the Penguins have gotten outstanding defensive work from Pettersson over the last couple of seasons.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been as kind to Pettersson, but he’s still a top name. The early struggles of the Penguins, and Pettersson in the final year of his contract makes him a perfect trade candidate with the deadline still to come.
The Penguins have not yet made any corresponding moves to fill the gap that will be left in Pettersson’s spot. They have plenty of defensemen on the roster and have been impressed by the play of top defensive prospect Owen Pickering.
