NHL Power Rankings: Clinch Me, I'm Dreaming
It's almost time for the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, as six teams have already clinched their place in the postseason. There are still 10 postseason places up for grabs, and it's a dog-fight for those playoff spots. The push for the playoffs is dominating the NHL power rankings, so let's dive into the latest list as the regular season reaches its finish line.
10. St. Louis Blues
This is what 10 straight wins gets you. The Blues are firmly in the Western Conference Wild Card race and are the hottest team in the NHL. If they keep this up, the rest of the postseason field is in serious danger.
9. Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have won seven of their last 10, have a two-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division, and are hitting their stride at a wonderful time.
8. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning continue to show the NHL that their offense is the best in the league. They have the second best goal differential and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak. It's putting them in line to play the Florida Panthers in a potential first-round matchup, which would make for must-see television.
7. Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche have made steady improvement in the month since the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Their newest players are fitting seamlessly and their starting goalie, MacKenzie Blackwood, is hitting a whole new level of quality. Nathan MacKinnon is in a neck-and-neck sprint with Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov for the scoring lead and both are aiming for the Stanley Cup after that.
6. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights were the second team in the West to clinch a playoff spot. The 2023 Stanley Cup winners are getting strong goaltending from starter Adin Hill, MVP-level production from center Jack Eichel, and a roster full of players buying in.
5. Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have overcome the wildest storyline of midseason and clinched their place in the 2025 playoffs. Riding the wave of their incredible play at home, the Canes are showing that superstars aren't essential for success. They are 30-8-1 when playing on home ice, and will likely have the home ice advantage in the first round.
4. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have a chance to end their nearly 60-year Stanley Cup drought this season, and the optimism in Toronto is growing. Forwards Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews are performing at their best. The goaltending combination of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll is the best tandem they've had during this championship window. It's not a guarantee, but the Leafs have clinched their spot and now must find a way to get over the hump in the postseason.
3. Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars have continued to be the most consistent team all season long. Their balanced offensive attack is increasingly difficult to contain, their blue line is excelling without Miro Heiskanen in the lineup, and Jake Oettinger is elite. The Stars will be a very difficult team to beat four times in a playoff series.
2. Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin is just three goals from history for the Capitals, and all eyes are justifiably on him. Once that ends, the focus must shift to the postseason and the team's favorable chance to win the second Stanley Cup of the Ovi Era.
The only hold up is they have been the worst performing team of the top-10 in the NHL standings over the last 10 games. They are 5-4-1 in that span. It's not panic inducing, but the thought has to be creeping up that maybe they are hitting a slump at the absolute worst possible time.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets, with their league leading +80 goal differential, are putting the finishing touches on one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. The team's fallen short in the postseason annually despite their regular season success and aim to change that in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
